IMF Sees Potential For China To Further Open Up Domestic Markets - Georgieva

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2022 | 06:10 PM

IMF Sees Potential for China to Further Open Up Domestic Markets - Georgieva

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The International Monetary Fund sees a potential for China to further open up its domestic markets, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday.

"For China, there is room to further open up domestic markets, deepen reforms of state-owned enterprises," Georgieva said in remarks at the opening ceremony of the 5th China International Import Expo.

Beijing can also ensure competitive neutrality with private firms and improve the protection of intellectual property rights, she added.

"These efforts will be good for China”for the economic wellbeing of the Chinese people”and they are good for the world," the IMF chief said.

Georgieva also noted that reforms that would improve resource allocation between different firms in China could increase productivity by around 6%.

