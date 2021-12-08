UrduPoint.com

IMF Sees Slower Growth In South Africa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 11:57 PM

IMF sees slower growth in South Africa

South Africa's economy has rebounded after Covid, the IMF said Wednesday while predicting slower growth than the government's forecast with a "lackluster" mid-term outlook

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :South Africa's economy has rebounded after Covid, the IMF said Wednesday while predicting slower growth than the government's forecast with a "lackluster" mid-term outlook.

While the country's finance ministry predicts the economy will grow by 5.1 percent this year, the International Monetary Fund said it expects growth to be 4.6 percent.

"The recovery was also supported by external factors, such as favourable commodity prices and benign financial conditions, which are likely temporary," the IMF said.

South Africa's economy contracted 6.4 percent last year, when a strict lockdown brought most economic activity to a standstill in the continent's most industrialised country.

Rolling power cuts forced by ageing and poorly designed power plants have added to the economic woes.

Deadly riots in July also spooked investors, as businesses were looted and trashed in the two most populous provinces of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

"More alarmingly, the rebound has not decreased the unemployment rate amid deteriorating confidence (exacerbated by the July social unrest episode), anaemic private-sector investment, and weak credit extension," the IMF said.

"Staff therefore projects a lackluster medium-term outlook, with growth averaging 1.4 percent per annum," it added.

The IMF said investors were put off by South Africa's unreliable electricity, telecoms and transportation. It also called for more flexibility in the labour market, improved education, and strengthened anti-corruption efforts.

The Treasury noted the IMF's report, and said its findings largely align with efforts already underway to kick start the economy.

"In general, the IMF's concerns are aligned with government's response programme to stimulate economic growth," the Treasury said in a statement.

Related Topics

Africa IMF Riots Electricity Education South Africa July Market Government Labour

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strat ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strategic cooperation: Joint Statem ..

59 minutes ago
 Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion ..

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion project

1 hour ago
 Lahore High Court Chief Justice wows to ensure bes ..

Lahore High Court Chief Justice wows to ensure best, speedy justice

2 minutes ago
 Bangladesh release Shakib from New Zealand-bound s ..

Bangladesh release Shakib from New Zealand-bound squad

2 minutes ago
 Collective actions requires to address humanitaria ..

Collective actions requires to address humanitarian, development challenges

2 minutes ago
 Need stressed for implementing anti-dengue measure ..

Need stressed for implementing anti-dengue measures in true spirit

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.