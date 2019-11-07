IMF Sees Upside Potential to Global Growth as US-China Trade Tensions Decrease - Spokesman

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) welcomes any steps toward reducing trade tensions between the United States and China and sees an "upside potential" for global growth after both countries reach a trade deal, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said during press briefing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The International Monetary Fund ( IMF ) welcomes any steps toward reducing trade tensions between the United States and China and sees an "upside potential" for global growth after both countries reach a trade deal, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said during press briefing on Thursday.

"We welcome any step that would help to deescalate trade tensions," Rice told reporters. "There is upside potential to the baseline forecast."

Rice noted that the IMF projected last month the tariffs implemented by both countries during last two years would likely reduce the level of global GDP by 0.8 percent by 2020.

The IMF spokesperson said it is prudent to wait until the United States and China reach a final trade agreement before making a comprehensive assessment, but noted the agreement's likely positive impact on global growth.

"We see a holding potential to improve our forecast," Rice said.

Earlier on Thursday, Chinese commerce minister Gao Feng said the United States and China have agreed to phase out the tariffs imposed during their 16-month-long trade war.

Canceling the tariffs is vital to the Phase One trade deal, which both sides have agreed on as negotiations progress, Gao added.

Following China's top trade negotiator Vice Premier Liu He's visit to Washington in October, US President Donald Trump announced that both sides had reached a substantial Phase One deal, which could be finalized in writing when he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the near future.

As a sign of good will, Trump agreed to suspend the scheduled tariffs hike on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. But Trump did not make a final decision on whether to implement the proposed additional tariffs on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese goods by December 15, which would affect all Chinese annual exports to the United States.

US media reported this week that China wanted the United States to cancel additional existing tariffs on Chinese goods as part of the Phase One trade agreement.