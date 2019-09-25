IMF Selects Kristalina Georgieva To Serve As Managing Director - Statement
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) selected Kristalina Georgieva to serve as its managing director, the fund said in a statement on Wednesday
"The Executive board of the IMF today selected Kristalina Georgieva to serve as IMF Managing Director and Chair of the Executive Board for a five-year term starting on October 1, 2019," the fund said.
Georgieva, a national of Bulgaria, succeeds Christine Lagarde. She is the first person from an emerging market economy to lead the IMF since its inception in 1944, the fund said.