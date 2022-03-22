IMF Senior Official Says Energy Trade Will Never Look Same After Conflict in Ukraine

The energy trade will never look the same after the conflict in Ukraine and the world is already seeing changes to global trade, International Monetary Fund (IMF) First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said on Tuesday

"We are certainly seeing changes to global trade. For a fact, we know that energy trade will never look the same again after this war (in Ukraine)," Gopinath said.