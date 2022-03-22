UrduPoint.com

IMF Senior Official Says Energy Trade Will Never Look Same After Conflict In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2022 | 10:14 PM

The energy trade will never look the same after the conflict in Ukraine and the world is already seeing changes to global trade, International Monetary Fund (IMF) First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The energy trade will never look the same after the conflict in Ukraine and the world is already seeing changes to global trade, International Monetary Fund (IMF) First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said on Tuesday.

"We are certainly seeing changes to global trade. For a fact, we know that energy trade will never look the same again after this war (in Ukraine)," Gopinath said.

