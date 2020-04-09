UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Staff Recommends $175Mln Aid Boost For Armenia To Ease Effects Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 5 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

IMF Staff Recommends $175Mln Aid Boost for Armenia to Ease Effects of COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement on Thursday that its staff has recommended an additional $175 million for Armenia's next scheduled funds disbursement due to the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the country's economy.

"Higher access to IMF financing will help the authorities contain short-term risks and will provide resources to meet urgent medical and socio-economic needs during the peak of the virus outbreak," the release said.

The recommendation followed the second review of a three-year economic rescue package approved by the IMF and Armenia's government in 2019, the release said.

If the IMF Executive board approves the staff-level recommendations at a meeting later this month, the Armenian government will have immediate access to $280 million, the release added.

Armenia's economy is expected to shrink 1.5 percent in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions on domestic mobility and activity, tighter financial conditions and disruptions in global trade and supply chains, according to the release.

Related Topics

IMF Armenia 2019 2020 Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Most OPEC+ States Agreed on Oil Output Quotas, Agr ..

2 minutes ago

Global Death Toll From Coronavirus Tops 90,000 - J ..

2 minutes ago

Syria's East of Euphrates, At-Tanf Areas in Most D ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams US Over Threat to C ..

2 minutes ago

Global Oil Market Surplus May Reach 14.7Mln Barrel ..

6 minutes ago

US Has Sent Coronavirus Diagnostic Equipment to 28 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.