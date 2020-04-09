IMF Staff Recommends $175Mln Aid Boost for Armenia to Ease Effects of COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement on Thursday that its staff has recommended an additional $175 million for Armenia's next scheduled funds disbursement due to the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the country's economy.

"Higher access to IMF financing will help the authorities contain short-term risks and will provide resources to meet urgent medical and socio-economic needs during the peak of the virus outbreak," the release said.

The recommendation followed the second review of a three-year economic rescue package approved by the IMF and Armenia's government in 2019, the release said.

If the IMF Executive board approves the staff-level recommendations at a meeting later this month, the Armenian government will have immediate access to $280 million, the release added.

Armenia's economy is expected to shrink 1.5 percent in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions on domestic mobility and activity, tighter financial conditions and disruptions in global trade and supply chains, according to the release.