IMF Stands Ready To Support Iraq's Reform Efforts - Mission Chief

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 12:50 AM

IMF Stands Ready to Support Iraq's Reform Efforts - Mission Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The International Monetary Find (IMF) is willing to support Iraq's efforts to conduct economic reforms, Tokhir Mirzoev, IMF mission chief for Iraq, said in a statement on Thursday.

"The IMF stands ready to support the authorities' reform efforts at this challenging juncture," Mirzoev said.

Mirzoev explained that the novel coronavirus pandemic and a sharp decrease in oil prices have aggravated Iraq's economic weak spots.

"Severe fiscal financing constraints and challenges with meeting external and domestic payment obligations, including wages and pensions, necessitate a decisive recalibration of economic policies to maintain economic stability," he said.

Mirzoev added that the IMF welcomes the Iraqi Council of Ministers' approval of the draft 2021 budget and vital fiscal reforms.

"While difficult, these reforms, combined with the recently announced devaluation of the exchange rate, are critically important steps to help reduce Iraq's large external and fiscal imbalances and ensure the country's economic stability," he said.

"The authorities' plans to significantly increase targeted cash transfers to the poor as well as to enhance the health-related spending will be essential to mitigate the impact of the COVID crisis on the most vulnerable."

"While providing relief from immediate financial tensions, the authorities' short-term plan will need to be followed up with further reforms, including deeper structural reforms, to strengthen economic resilience, create further fiscal space for critical reconstruction and social spending, and lay the ground for higher, job-rich and more inclusive medium-term growth," he added.

In October, the Iraqi government published the main tenets of its economic reform program, which aim to bring the country out of a prolonged economic crisis. One of its main goals is solving the issue of the budget deficit, including by cutting the salaries of government officials.

