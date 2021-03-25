UrduPoint.com
IMF Starts Discussions On Allocating Additional $650Bln For COVID-19 Response - Spokesman

Thu 25th March 2021 | 08:36 PM

IMF Starts Discussions on Allocating Additional $650Bln for COVID-19 Response - Spokesman

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) conducted initial discussions on allocating additional $650 billion in Special Drawing Rights (SDR) in support of the global COVID-19 recovery, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said on Thursday

"We feel that by addressing the long-term global need for reserve assets, a new SDR allocation would benefit all member countries and support the global recovery form COVID-19," Rice said.

Rice emphasized that this is only an initial discussion on the matter, noting that IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has indicated that she would raise the issue at the IMF Executive board meeting in June.

"If approved... a new allocation of SDRs would add a substantial direct liquidity boost to countries without adding to debt burdens," Rice said. "It would also free up badly needed resources for member countries to help fight the [coronavirus] pandemic, including to support vaccination programs and other urgent measures."

Rice explained that such a move would complement the range of tools deployed by the IMF to support its membership in a time of crisis.

The last time SDR allocation from the IMF was in 2009 during the global financial crisis and helped the global economy recover and boost confidence and growth, Rice said.

"We believe it can do so again," he added.

