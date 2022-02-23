UrduPoint.com

IMF Starts Second Review Of Cooperation Program With Ukraine - Representative

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 03:59 PM

IMF Starts Second Review of Cooperation Program With Ukraine - Representative

The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has begun discussion of a second review of the current cooperation program with Ukraine, IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Vahram Stepanyan said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has begun discussion of a second review of the current cooperation program with Ukraine, IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Vahram Stepanyan said on Wednesday.

In November, the IMF approved an extension of the 18-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with Ukraine to the end of June 2022 as well as a rephasing of program disbursements.

"The IMF mission, headed by Ivanna Vladkova Hollar, begins discussions today with the Ukrainian authorities on the second revision of the IMF-supported program. Mission meetings will be held online," Stepanyan said as quoted by the press service.

In June 2020, the highest decision-making body of the IMF, the board of Governors, approved a new cooperation program for Ukraine. Ukraine is expected to receive a total of $5 billion under the new program. The country has already received two tranches worth about $2.8 billion.

