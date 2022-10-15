IMF Steering Committee Unable to Reach Unanimity on Communique Due to Russia Stance -Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) steering committee - known by the acronym IMFC - was unable to reach unanimity on a communique after discussing all core issues during the annual meetings because Russia blocked reaching a consensus, IMFC Chair Nadia Calvino said.

The committee advises the IMF board of Governors on the supervision and management of the international financial and monetary system.

"Our teams have managed to agree on the full document that addresses all the issues that have been discussed on the IMFC, all the core issues that are discussed in these annual meetings. I regret very much that due to Russia's blocking any chance of a consensus, we do not have unanimity on a communique," Calvino told reporters on Friday.

In the absence of a communique, Calvino said she had to issue a Chair's statement that was agreed on by all participating countries.

In the statement, Calvino called on governments to implement domestic policies and intensify multilateral cooperation to safeguard macroeconomic and global financial stability as well as overcome the current food crisis.

"We will calibrate and coordinate our domestic policies, managing tradeoffs and bolstering the effectiveness of the policy response, tailored to country-specific circumstances," Calvino said.

Fighting inflation, protecting the most vulnerable, safeguarding debt sustainability as well as achieving growth and macro-financial stability are the major priorities of the international community in the current situation, she added.

In addition, Calvino called for taking urgent multilateral action to address shared challenges such as the existing food crisis.

"We will further step up efforts to overcome the food crisis in coordination with international organizations and development partners and, in this context, will focus on supporting affected countries in protecting vulnerable populations from the impact of food price shocks and on lifting of export restrictions on food and fertilizers. We will continue to support vulnerable countries as they address their pressing financing needs and debt vulnerabilities," she said.

Calvino described the IMFC meeting as being quite intensive and productive and added the the members sent a strong message to Russia to stop the conflict in Ukraine.

"The war is the single most important element slowing down growth and generating inflation, volatility, energy and food insecurity, and uncertainty," Calvino said.