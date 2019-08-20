IMF Team to Visit Argentina 'Soon' Amid Economic Crisis - Spokesperson

A staff team with the International Monetary Fund will soon visit Argentina to continue to help the government address its economic crisis, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) A staff team with the International Monetary Fund will soon visit Argentina to continue to help the government address its economic crisis, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are closely following recent developments in Argentina and are in ongoing dialogue with the authorities as they work on their policy plans to address the difficult situation that the country is facing," Rice said in the statement. "An IMF staff team will travel to Buenos Aires soon.

"

In just one Monday morning, Argentina's national Currency dropped from 46.6 pesos to 65 pesos against the US dollar, and the stock market dropped 38 percent, reaching a historic low for the country.

Within a week, Argentina's main stock index, Merval, tried to rebound but managed to win back only a few lost percent. The Dollar on Friday night was worth 57 Argentine pesos. As of Tuesday, the rate is now 54.84 Argentine pesos against the US dollar.