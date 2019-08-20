UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Team To Visit Argentina 'Soon' Amid Economic Crisis - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 06:56 PM

IMF Team to Visit Argentina 'Soon' Amid Economic Crisis - Spokesperson

A staff team with the International Monetary Fund will soon visit Argentina to continue to help the government address its economic crisis, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) A staff team with the International Monetary Fund will soon visit Argentina to continue to help the government address its economic crisis, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are closely following recent developments in Argentina and are in ongoing dialogue with the authorities as they work on their policy plans to address the difficult situation that the country is facing," Rice said in the statement. "An IMF staff team will travel to Buenos Aires soon.

"

In just one Monday morning, Argentina's national Currency dropped from 46.6 pesos to 65 pesos against the US dollar, and the stock market dropped 38 percent, reaching a historic low for the country.

Within a week, Argentina's main stock index, Merval, tried to rebound but managed to win back only a few lost percent. The Dollar on Friday night was worth 57 Argentine pesos. As of Tuesday, the rate is now 54.84 Argentine pesos against the US dollar.

Related Topics

IMF Dollar Visit Buenos Aires Argentina Market From Government

Recent Stories

Monsoon tree plantation drive begins in AJK

4 minutes ago

University of Sindh's Naushero Feroze Campus orga ..

5 minutes ago

IMF says sending team to Argentina 'soon'

5 minutes ago

Incorporating biosecurity in higher education curr ..

30 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 20 ..

5 minutes ago

US Expects 'Bumps Along Way' as Talks with North K ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.