UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF To Approve Long-Awaited Ukraine Loan On June 5 - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 11:34 AM

IMF to Approve Long-Awaited Ukraine Loan on June 5 - Prime Minister

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will sign a deal with Ukraine on a $5 billion loan and unlock the first $1.9 billion tranche on June 5, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will sign a deal with Ukraine on a $5 billion loan and unlock the first $1.9 billion tranche on June 5, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Friday.

Ukraine has long been in talks with the international creditor on a rescue package, which the IMF tied to land and banking reforms.

"We concluded negotiations with the IMF today and expect to sign a deal on the first tranche on June 5. It is an 18-month program for a five-year loan," Shmyhal told Svoboda Slova show.

The IMF will disburse $1.

6 billion in fall and $1.5 billion next year under the Stand-By Arrangement, the minister said. The program is designed to provide short-term financing to struggling economies.

The press office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had a phone conversation with IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva earlier on Friday.

Georgieva praised Ukraine's new law bolstering the bank resolution framework, according to Zelenskyy's office. The two agreed that the IMF loan would facilitate the allocation of financial aid during the coronavirus outbreak.

Related Topics

Loan IMF Resolution Prime Minister Ukraine Bank June Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FDI increases 126.8% to $2.281 billion in July-Apr ..

1 minute ago

Govt fights dual challenge of pandemic, poverty un ..

1 minute ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 30 May 2020

1 hour ago

Protesters Set Bank on Fire, Looting Shops in Minn ..

2 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Virus-battered Italy faces worst recession since W ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.