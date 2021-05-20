UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF To Begin Phased Return Of Staff At Washington, DC Headquarters Staring June 1

Sumaira FH 20 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 07:50 PM

IMF to Begin Phased Return of Staff at Washington, DC Headquarters Staring June 1

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will start bringing back staff at its headquarters in Washington, DC in a phased scheme beginning June 1, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"Like many others after remote working for the past year, we will resume limited operations at our Washington, DC headquarters with a phased return of staff to our buildings beginning June 1," Rice said.

"This easing of work from home status reflects the improving health and safety conditions related to COVID-19 in the DC Metropolitan area."

Rice stressed that by working virtually for the past year, the Fund was able to maintain full service to the member countries during the pandemic.

Many aspects of the virtual mode of operation will continue, Rice added.

He also added that they have not made a determination on holding physical press briefings yet.

Related Topics

IMF Washington June From

Recent Stories

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

55 minutes ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

55 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

2 hours ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

2 hours ago

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

2 hours ago

Mexican Ambassador to UAE hails Sharjah’s effort ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.