IMF to Begin Phased Return of Staff at Washington, DC Headquarters Staring June 1

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will start bringing back staff at its headquarters in Washington, DC in a phased scheme beginning June 1, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"Like many others after remote working for the past year, we will resume limited operations at our Washington, DC headquarters with a phased return of staff to our buildings beginning June 1," Rice said.

"This easing of work from home status reflects the improving health and safety conditions related to COVID-19 in the DC Metropolitan area."

Rice stressed that by working virtually for the past year, the Fund was able to maintain full service to the member countries during the pandemic.

Many aspects of the virtual mode of operation will continue, Rice added.

He also added that they have not made a determination on holding physical press briefings yet.