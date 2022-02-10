IMF to Conduct Virtual Mission to Tunisia February 14-22 - Spokesperson

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will undertake a virtual mission to Tunisia next week, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will undertake a virtual mission to Tunisia next week, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said on Thursday.

"I can confirm that there would be an IMF mission February 14-22," Rice said during a press briefing, adding that the mission will be a virtual one.

Rice said the Tunisian authorities requested a new IMF support program late last yea.

"So, over the past several months, IMF staff and the Tunisian authorities have held technical discussions focusing on the immediate economic challenges, the country's priorities, and reforms to be implemented in over to overcome the crisis," Rice said.

Both sides continue very active discussions on the matter, he added.