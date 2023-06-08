UrduPoint.com

IMF To Consider $900Mln Tranche For Ukraine In Late June - Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2023 | 08:38 PM

IMF to Consider $900Mln Tranche For Ukraine in Late June - Spokesperson

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board will consider the disbursement of a $900 million tranche for Ukraine in late June, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive board will consider the disbursement of a $900 million tranche for Ukraine in late June, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said on Thursday.

"On May 30, IMF staff and the Ukrainian authorities reached a staff-level agreement on an updated set of policies for the first review under the four-year EFF (Extended Fund Facility) arrangement. All quantitative performance criteria for end-April and structural benchmarks through end-May were met, and this paves the way for the Executive Board's consideration, which is tentatively scheduled for the end of June," Kozack told reporters.

It would enable the disbursement of about $900 million, she added.

Kozack pointed out that the Ukrainian economy is continuing to show "remarkable resilience" and is on track for a gradual recovery in 2023.

However, the assessments were made before the recent attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, she noted, adding that the IMF is very concerned by its socioeconomic and environmental impact.

The fund is following the situation very closely, but it is too early to assess the damage to the economy, the spokesperson added.

In March, the IMF Executive Board approved a four-year funding arrangement for Ukraine worth $15.6 billion.

