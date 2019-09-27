IMF to Continue Discussion of New Loan Program With Kiev in Coming Weeks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The International Monetary Fund ( IMF ) will continue the discussion of a new loan program with the Ukrainian authorities in the coming weeks, IMF mission head, Ron van Rooden, said in a statement on Friday.

On Thursday, the talks between Kiev and the IMF on a new loan were ongoing amid reports that the negotiations between the two sides stumbled over the nationalization of the PrivatBank, demanded by the IMF.

"The mission started discussions on a new 3-year arrangement that could be supported under the IMF's Extended Fund Facility. The mission has had productive discussions on policies for a new program these last two weeks, especially on fiscal and monetary policies, as well as key reform measures... Discussions on the new program will continue in the coming weeks," Ron van Rooden said.

The mission's work began on September 12 and was aimed at evaluating the country's compliance with the requirements needed for receiving the next tranche of aid.

"Growth is too low, however, to noticeably close the income gap with Ukraine's neighbors. Per capita GDP (in PPP terms) in Ukraine is still very low just 20 percent of the EU average, the second lowest level of all Central and Eastern European countries.

Growth is held back by a weak business environment with shortcomings in the legal framework, pervasive corruption, and large parts of the economy dominated by inefficient state-owned enterprises or by oligarchs deterring competition and investment," van Rooden said.

The official expressed hope that the new government will implement the recommended reforms and improve living standards for Ukrainians.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Prime Minister Andrii Goncharuk confirmed that Kiev started negotiations with the IMF on a new three-year loan program for Ukraine, adding that the talks would continue within weeks.

"Within the next few weeks, we will continue talks on the so-called staff agreement," Goncharuk said on his Telegram channel.

In December 2018, the IMF Executive board approved a $3.9 billion stand-by loan program for Ukraine for 14 months. Of this sum, $1.4 billion were transferred in December and the remaining funds will be allocated based on semi-annual reviews. Initially, Kiev expected the next tranche from the IMF in May, but the fund postponed the decision on the transfer until the new Ukrainian government was formed.