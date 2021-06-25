IMF to Continue Discussions With Argentina on Fund-Supported Program in July - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Argentine government will continue discussions on an IMF-supported program for the country in July, spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.

"We do expect to meet with Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman and his team on the sidelines of G20 meeting," Rice said during a press briefing.

The meeting scheduled for early July will take place in Italy, Rice also said adding that while both sides are working very closely on the program, the IMF has no specific dates as to when the discussions may conclude.

Rice characterized the ongoing discussion with Argentina as constructive and productive.

"Argentina has indicated commitment to meeting its obligations to the fund. We are working closely with the government toward a new program," Rice said.

The fund continue to be engaged and looking to help Argentina and its people to face economic and pandemic-related challenges, he added.

Meanwhile, Rice did not provide the specific timeframe when these discussions should be completed. "I do not have a date for the timing of a new program," he said.

Rice also welcomed progress in Argentina's talks with Paris Club creditors over its debt.

"This is an issue for Argentina and the Paris Club creditors, but we certainly welcome the progress that has been made there and reported," he said.