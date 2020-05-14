IMF to Continue Talks on Economic Restoration With Lebanon in Days Ahead - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will continue economic recovery talks with the Lebanese authorities in the upcoming days, an IMF spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

IMF staff started on Monday remote meetings with Lebanon's economic team including Finance Minister Ghazi Wazani. They discussed specific issues related to the proposals presented in the Government's economic reform plan.

"The aim is to reach a comprehensive framework that can help Lebanon address the current challenging economic and social conditions and restore sustainability and growth.

Discussions will continue in the days ahead," the release said.

Lebanon ” one of the most indebted countries in the world ” plunged into a severe economic crisis last October after nationwide protests broke out over increasing prices of bread and other necessities and resulted in the topping of the government.

In late April, a new wave of protests began in Lebanon for all the same reasons ” a sharp drop in the value of the local Currency and an increase in food prices. I