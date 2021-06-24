UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF To Discuss With Argentina New Support Program In Early July - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 09:24 PM

IMF to Discuss With Argentina New Support Program in Early July - Spokesperson

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Argentine government will discuss a new support program for the country in early July, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Argentine government will discuss a new support program for the country in early July, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters.

"We do expect to meet with Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman and his team on the sidelines of G20 meeting," Rice said during a press briefing.

The meeting scheduled for early July will take place in Italy, Rice added.

Both sides are working very closely on the program, but the IMF has no specific dates when the discussions may conclude.

Rice characterized the ongoing discussion with Argentina as constructive and productive.

"Argentina has indicated commitment to meeting its obligations to the fund. We are working closely with the government toward a new program," Rice said.

Related Topics

IMF Argentina Italy May July Government

Recent Stories

DP World, Somaliland open new terminal at Berbera ..

11 minutes ago

Mass Killing of Over 100 People in Burkina Faso Co ..

2 minutes ago

Hamza Shahbaz appears before FIA

2 minutes ago

Expatriates' delegation meets PM; laud legislation ..

2 minutes ago

More than 750 unmarked graves at former Canada ind ..

2 minutes ago

US former police officer to be sentenced for Georg ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.