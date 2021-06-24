IMF to Discuss With Argentina New Support Program in Early July - Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Argentine government will discuss a new support program for the country in early July, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters.

"We do expect to meet with Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman and his team on the sidelines of G20 meeting," Rice said during a press briefing.

The meeting scheduled for early July will take place in Italy, Rice added.

Both sides are working very closely on the program, but the IMF has no specific dates when the discussions may conclude.

Rice characterized the ongoing discussion with Argentina as constructive and productive.

"Argentina has indicated commitment to meeting its obligations to the fund. We are working closely with the government toward a new program," Rice said.