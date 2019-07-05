UrduPoint.com
IMF To Grant Argentina $5.4Bln After Fourth Review Of Economic Plan - Managing Director

Fri 05th July 2019 | 11:43 PM

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has agreed to release $5.4 billion to the government of Argentina after reviewing the country's economic program, IMF Acting Managing Director David Lipton said in a press release on Friday

"I am pleased to announce that IMF staff and the Argentine authorities reached an agreement on the fourth review of the economic program supported by the Stand-By Arrangement," Lipton said in the release. "Subject to the approval of the Executive board, Argentina would have access to about US$ 5.4 billion."

Lipton explained that Argentine officials completed all of the fiscal, monetary and social expenditure targets set under the IMF-backed program.

Lipton also said Argentina's economic reform policies are producing results reflected in the fact that financial markets stabilized in May and June while inflation is expected to drop in the coming months.

In 2018, Argentina faced an economic disaster with the peso dropping and inflation soaring, prompting the government to seek an IMF loan to stabilize the situation.

In October, the IMF increased Argentina's stand-by financing deal to $56.3 billion after the country agreed to stricter fiscal measures, including deep spending cuts and higher taxes.

More Stories From World

