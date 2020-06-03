IMF To Make Decision On New Loan Program For Kiev By June 10 - Shmyhal
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 04:25 PM
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Wednesday that the International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s Executive board will make by June 10 a decision on approving the new loan program for Kiev.
"We can say today that the IMF Board will hold by June 10 a meeting, during which the final decision will be made on providing Ukraine with a tranche totaling $5 million," Shmyhal said.