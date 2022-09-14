IMF to Meet With Ukrainian Economic Team Next Week to Discuss New Financing - Georgieva

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will meet with Ukraine's economic team next week to discuss new financing for the country, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

"We discussed a longer term engagement with Ukraine and how we can build towards a program that can more comprehensively benefit Ukraine... We agreed that a fund mission will engage with the economic team of Ukraine within the next week," Georgieva said about her telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier in the day.

The IMF chief said she and Zelenskyy discussed what would be the potential timeline and the amount of the new financing for Ukraine that could possibly be similar to the $1.4 billion in emergency financing that the organization provided Kiev in March.

The IMF may work toward developing a full-fledged program to help Ukraine, Georgieva added.

Georgieva described her phone call with Zelenskyy as very good and very substantive, adding that it focused on how the IMF can immediately be of help to Ukraine.