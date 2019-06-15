UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF To Open New Regional Office For 'Western Balkans' - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 12 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 12:14 AM

IMF to Open New Regional Office for 'Western Balkans' - Statement

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement on Friday that it will open a new office to strengthen its relationship with what the Western countries have come to call the "Western Balkans" comprising of Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro and Macedonia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement on Friday that it will open a new office to strengthen its relationship with what the Western countries have come to call the "Western Balkans" comprising of Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro and Macedonia.

"To be located in Vienna, the new office will help maintain a close engagement with the four countries as well as with donors, international institutions, including the World Bank, and the Austrian government, an important trade and development partner of the Western Balkan region," the statement said.

The new office will be headed by Stephanie Eble, who currently serves as IMF's mission chief for Kosovo, the release said. Eble has previously worked on Ukraine, Greece, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The IMF explained that Eble will oversee the local teams in the existing offices that will continue to exist in Albania, Kosovo and Macedonia. Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, which have active IMF programs, will remain with their own representatives, the release said.

"This new outpost in Vienna will be an important part of our ongoing relationship with these four countries, as they pursue European Union accession," IMF Deputy Managing Director Tao Zhang said after meeting with the Austrian National Bank Governor Ewald Nowotny and Ministry of Finance Director-General Harald Waiglein in Vienna.

The office will be operational in the fall, but the exact date will be announced in the near future, according to the release.

Related Topics

IMF World Bank Governor Ukraine European Union Vienna Albania Bosnia And Herzegovina Serbia Macedonia Greece Government National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhry responds after being called out for ..

45 seconds ago

UAE, India to renegotiate bilateral air service ag ..

11 minutes ago

Journalist Sami Ibrahim registers FIR against Fawa ..

17 minutes ago

Russian Regions Ready to Increase Exports of Energ ..

10 minutes ago

Get ready for more arrests of govt ministers: Jour ..

31 minutes ago

US auto workers at VW plant reject bid to unionize ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.