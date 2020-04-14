IMF to Provide $500Mln in Debt Relief to 25 Countries Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Head

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will allocate $500 million in grant-based debt service relief to help two dozen countries cope with the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement on Monday.

"Today, I am pleased to say that our Executive board approved immediate debt service relief to 25 of the IMF's member countries under the IMF's revamped Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT) as part of the Fund's response to help address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," Georgieva said. "The CCRT can currently provide about US$500 million in grant-based debt service relief, including the recent US$185 million pledge by the UK and US$100 million provided by Japan as immediately available resources."