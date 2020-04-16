IMF to Provide Additional Support to 50 States By End of April - Managing Director

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will provide additional financial support in April to about 50 countries whose economies were affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters on Thursday.

"We are very encouraged by the unanimous support of the membership for the doubling of access to emergency financing, which combined with speed means that by the end of this month some 50 countries will receive help," Georgieva said during the virtual press briefing after the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) meeting.

Georgieva noted that the IMF has so far received 102 requests for financial support.

The Managing Director also thanked the IMFC members for their support of IMF's actions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.