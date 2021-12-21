IMF to Provide Jordan With Additional $335Mln in Funding - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement that it will provide to Jordan more than $335 million in funding after completing the third review of the country's existing program.

"The Executive board of the IMF today completed the third review of Jordan's program supported by the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). The completion of the review will make the equivalent of SDR 240.17 million (about US$335.2 million) immediately available," the statement said on Monday.

This tranche will bring total IMF disbursements to Jordan since the beginning of 2020 to US$1.23 billion, which includes a purchase of the equivalent of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) 291.

55 million, or approximately $407 million in May 2020 under the Rapid Financing Instrument, the statement said.

The IMF highlighted the gradual reopening of Jordan's economy in 2021 but noted that unemployment remains high, particularly among young population and women, the statement said.

Another issue includes a significant current account deficit caused by high global fuel prices and intermediate imports, the statement added.

"Despite challenging circumstances, sound policies have helped maintain macroeconomic stability, and the structural reform momentum has endured," Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair Kenji Okamura said.