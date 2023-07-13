Open Menu

IMF To Review Its Ukraine Program Later In 2023 - Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 10:39 PM

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will review its program with Ukraine later in 2023, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said on Thursday

"On Ukraine, we expect the next review later this year," Kozack told reporters.

She emphasized that Kiev met all criteria under the program for end-April and structural benchmarks for end-June.

That paved the way for the IMF Executive board's consideration of the first review, she added.

Kozack noted that the Ukrainian economy is showing "remarkable resilience," and recent economic developments point to a gradual economic recovery in 2023. However, she added, the outlook remains "highly uncertain" because of conflict-related issues.

In late June, the IMF said it approved providing Ukraine with $890 million for budget support.

