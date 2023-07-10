Open Menu

IMF To Review Ukraine's Tax Law For Compliance With Structural Benchmarks - Representative

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 07:04 PM

IMF to Review Ukraine's Tax Law for Compliance With Structural Benchmarks - Representative

The International Monetary Fund will review the final version of the Ukrainian bill on tax policy and administration to restore last year's provisions of the legislation, including those related to tax audits, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Resident Representative to Ukraine Vahram Stepanyan said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The International Monetary Fund will review the final version of the Ukrainian bill on tax policy and administration to restore last year's provisions of the legislation, including those related to tax audits, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Resident Representative to Ukraine Vahram Stepanyan said.

"This law is very important for several reasons including to maintain the tax base and to level the playing field ... The deadline for this structural benchmark was reset from end-June to end-July 2023, to allow more time for discussion, adoption, and implementation. On June 30, the Rada adopted the legislation; we will review the final version of the law to assess its consistency with the agreed strategy which will determine whether the structural benchmark was met or not," Stepanyan said in an interview with Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform.

Stepanyan added that Ukraine should maintain a strong tax base, including by avoiding measures that could lead to its destruction.

On June 13, Danil Getmantsev, the head of the Ukrainian Parliament's finance committee said that starting July 1, Ukraine will abolish the 2% tax introduced last spring, which is an alternative to the country's general taxation system, however, the authorities changed their mind.

In January, the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers submitted to Ukraine's parliament a draft law proposing to cancel the tax incentives introduced last spring. The bill was submitted as part of Ukraine's obligations to the IMF.

In late November 2022, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Kiev and the IMF reached an agreement on the monitoring program with the involvement of the Board of Directors. In December, the head of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshnyy said that the revision of the IMF monitoring program would take place in late February, its successful completion would allow access to expanded funding.

Related Topics

IMF Prime Minister Ukraine Parliament Kiev Lead January February June July November December From Cabinet Agreement National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Huma Qureshi opens about her struggle after succes ..

Huma Qureshi opens about her struggle after success of Gangs of Wasseypur

48 minutes ago
 5,000 new healthcare Jobs for UAE Nationals

5,000 new healthcare Jobs for UAE Nationals

1 hour ago
 Dubai Courts establishes first division for inheri ..

Dubai Courts establishes first division for inheritance of non-Muslims

1 hour ago
 Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia Cup challenge

1 hour ago
 UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor ..

UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor on his appointment

2 hours ago
 ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims i ..

ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims in Somalia&#039;s Hirshabelle

2 hours ago
NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyon ..

NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rul ..

Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rule in Bahrain

4 hours ago
 CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future ..

CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future development: Moin-ul-Haque

4 hours ago
 PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuatio ..

PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuation of flood victims in Shakarga ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of ..

Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of Avalon City as chief guest

4 hours ago
 Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple ..

Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple its capacity from KEZAD

5 hours ago

More Stories From World