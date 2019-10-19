MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will send another mission to Ukraine in the coming weeks to review the country's economy and discuss providing additional financial aid, Poul Thomsen, the director of the IMF's European Department, announced during a Friday press briefing.

After the first mission completed its work on evaluating Ukraine's eligibility for aid, the IMF promised to continue discussing options for providing Ukraine with a new line of credit, despite noting low growth-rates of the country's economy.

"We intend to send a mission back out in a couple of weeks," Thomsen said.

He also mentioned that the IMF has a successful dialogue with the Ukrainian government regarding various issues, including structural reforms, land reforms, the fight against corruption, and dealing with the monopolization of the economy.

In December 2018, the IMF approved providing $3.9 billion stand-by aid to Kiev, spanning 14 months. The first $1.4 billion were given outright while the remaining sum was to be paid in installments after biannual reviews. Kiev was expecting the next portion of the money in May, however, it was delayed until the next government was formed. Recently there has been talk about an entirely new credit line.