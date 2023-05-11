UrduPoint.com

IMF To Undertake First Review Mission In Ukraine Later In May - Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2023 | 09:25 PM

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will conduct the first review mission in Ukraine later this month, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will conduct the first review mission in Ukraine later this month, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said on Thursday.

"We do expect the first review mission to take place later in May," Kozack said.

The mission will focus on assessing the progress that the Ukrainian government has made in meeting the policy commitments and conditionality under the IMF program, particularly with respect to fiscal policy, governance and monetary exchange rate policy, Kozack said.

"Of course, the review will also take into account the recent economic and financial developments," Kozack said.

The IMF also will assess potential risks to the Ukrainian economy under the so-called baseline and downside scenarios, Kozack added.

