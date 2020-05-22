UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 03:50 AM

IMF, Ukraine Agree on Economic Policies for New $5Bln Stand-By Arrangement - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement that it has reached an staff-level agreement with Ukraine on economic policies for a new 18-month Stand-By Arrangement with a requested access to $5 billion.

"The International Monetary Fund staff and the Ukrainian authorities have reached staff-level agreement on economic policies for a new 18-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA)," the statement said on Thursday.

The IMF said the new SBA, with a requested access of $5 billion, "aims to provide balance of payments and budget support to help the authorities address the effects of the COVID-19 shock, while consolidating achievements to date, and moving forward on important structural reforms to reduce key vulnerabilities."

