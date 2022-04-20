UrduPoint.com

IMF, Ukraine Discussing Post-Crisis Aid Package - Georgieva

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2022 | 08:04 PM

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Ukraine are in talks on a follow-up aid package to support the nation's economy after the current crisis ends, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday

"Looking forward, we are already discussing with Ukraine a follow-up program.

Of course, now we have very high uncertainty, but it should not prevent us from starting the work on a package of support for Ukraine to come," Georgieva told reporters.

She stressed the importance of providing significant financial support to Ukraine, as a large part of the nation's economy is not functioning at this point.

The IMF said in its World Economy Outlook on Tuesday that Ukraine's real GDP is projected to shrink by 35% in 2022.

