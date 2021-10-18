UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 29 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 09:44 PM

IMF, Ukraine Reach Deal on Reforms Paving Way for $700Mln Disbursement - Statement

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reached an agreement with Ukraine on reforms needed for $700 million disbursement in case of completion of the first review, the IMF said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reached an agreement with Ukraine on reforms needed for $700 million disbursement in case of completion of the first review, the IMF said in a statement on Monday.

"IMF staff team and Ukrainian authorities reached a staff-level agreement on policies to support the country's reforms in the context of the Stand-by Arrangement (SBA)," the statement read. "This paves the way for consideration of the first review of the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) and request for an extension of the program by the IMF's Executive board."

"Completion of the first review would enable disbursement of SDR 500 million (about US$ 700 million)," it added.

