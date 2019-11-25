IMF, Ukraine to Continue Talks in Coming Weeks After Making Progress on Reforms - Mission

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The International Monetary Fund ( IMF ) has noted that serious advancement have been made in the talks with Ukraine on reforms, and discussions will continue in the upcoming weeks, IMF mission chief Ron van Rooden said in a statement on Monday upon completing the visit to the country.

"The mission made significant further progress in the discussions on policies and reforms that can underpin a new IMF-supported program, including monetary, fiscal and financial sector policies, as well as reforms to improve the business environment, strengthen the rule of law, and increase economic growth," Van Rooden said.

Van Rooden also said that discussions with Ukraine "will continue in the coming weeks."