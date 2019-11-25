UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF, Ukraine To Continue Talks In Coming Weeks After Making Progress On Reforms - Mission

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 09:35 PM

IMF, Ukraine to Continue Talks in Coming Weeks After Making Progress on Reforms - Mission

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has noted that serious advancement have been made in the talks with Ukraine on reforms, and discussions will continue in the upcoming weeks, IMF mission chief Ron van Rooden said in a statement on Monday upon completing the visit to the country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has noted that serious advancement have been made in the talks with Ukraine on reforms, and discussions will continue in the upcoming weeks, IMF mission chief Ron van Rooden said in a statement on Monday upon completing the visit to the country.

"The mission made significant further progress in the discussions on policies and reforms that can underpin a new IMF-supported program, including monetary, fiscal and financial sector policies, as well as reforms to improve the business environment, strengthen the rule of law, and increase economic growth," Van Rooden said.

Van Rooden also said that discussions with Ukraine "will continue in the coming weeks."

Related Topics

IMF Business Ukraine Visit Progress Van

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed chair UAE G ..

8 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed chair meeti ..

8 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority discards 79,200 expired, put ..

2 minutes ago

UK Foreign Secretary Sees Hong Kong Elections as C ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister terms opposition's APC as DP ..

2 minutes ago

NDRMF provides grant Rs264 mln for flood, drought ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.