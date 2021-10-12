UrduPoint.com

IMF Upgrades 2021 Eurozone GDP Growth Forecast To 5%, 2022 Forecast Unchanged At 4.3%

IMF Upgrades 2021 Eurozone GDP Growth Forecast to 5%, 2022 Forecast Unchanged at 4.3%

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) upgraded its forecast for the eurozone GDP growth in 2021 to 5% from the previous 4.6%, maintaining the 2022 forecast unchanged at 4.3%, according to the fresh World Economic Outlook.

France's GDP is expected to increase by 6.3% in 2021, followed by Italy with 5.8%, Spain with 5.7% and Germany with 3.1%.

According to the IMF, the euro area GDP saw a 6.3% decrease in 2020, compared to July's 6.5% estimate.

