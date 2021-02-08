IMF Upgrades 2021 GDP Growth Forecast for Latin America to 4.1% Amid Vaccination Efforts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday upgraded the economic forecast for Latin America and the Caribbean and now expects the region's GDP to grow by 4.1 percent this year, as the global vaccination efforts have begun.

"Despite [COVID-19] resurgence, we revised our regional 2021 growth forecast upwards to 4.1 percent (from 3.6 percent in October), based on the stronger than expected performance in 2020, an expectation of expanding vaccination efforts, better growth outlook for the US, and higher prices of some commodities. Growth is expected to accelerate later in the year," the IMF said in a Regional Economic Outlook Update for Latin America and the Caribbean report.

As Latin America performed better than expected in the last quarter of 2020, the forecast for last year has been upgraded and the IMF now expects the region's economy to contract by 7.4 percent instead of 8.1 percent.

Among the leading Latin American economies, Chile and Peru are expected to enjoy the biggest growth this year, of 5.

8 percent and 9 percent, respectively. The forecast for Argentina, Brazil and Mexico is less bright and stands at 4.5 percent, 3.6 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively. At the same time, Latin America and the Caribbean's GDP is expected to grow by 2.9 percent in 2022.

"Full recovery is still a long way ahead, though. We forecast that the region will go back to its pre-pandemic levels of output only in 2023, and GDP per capita in 2025, later than other parts of the world. The crisis had a disproportionately large impact on employment with losses concentrated among women, young, informal and less educated workers," the IMF noted.

In January, the IMF upgraded the forecast for the global economy's growth in 2021 by 0.3 percentage points to 5.5 percent, largely due to the start of vaccination campaigns across the world, which are expected to boost economic activity.