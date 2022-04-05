UrduPoint.com

IMF Urges $15Bln In Grants In 2022, $10Bln Annually For COVID-19 Response - Report

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2022 | 07:41 PM

IMF Urges $15Bln in Grants in 2022, $10Bln Annually for COVID-19 Response - Report

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its report on Tuesday that the international community should allocate $15 billion in grants this year and $10 billion annually after that to ensure a strong comprehensive response to the global COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its report on Tuesday that the international community should allocate $15 billion in grants this year and $10 billion annually after that to ensure a strong comprehensive response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"The international community should recognize that its pandemic financing addresses a systemic risk to the global economy, not just the development need of a particular country. Accordingly, it should allocate additional funding to fight pandemics and strengthen health systems both domestically and overseas. This will require about $15 billion in grants this year and $10 billion annually after that," the report said.

The $15 billion in grants will allow the international community to continue its fight against the mpvel coronavirus in line with the World Health Organization's program, known as the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, which includes tools to stop the acute phase of the pandemic.

The IMF also said $10 billion per year should be spent to ensure pandemic preparedness and rstrengthen the response system.

" There is a strong case for these funds to be made available as grant financing - given that ending the pandemic in a timely manner remains a global public good - and to ensure that developing economies can undertake necessary measures without being saddled with large debt burdens," the report said.

The IMF called on the international community to adopt a unified approach to reducing the global risks posed by the infectious disease.

"Despite the strong consensus that ending the acute phase of the pandemic is an urgent global priority, there has been insufficient progress toward the global targets set by the ACT Accelerator (ACT-A) and the IMF Pandemic Proposal for the delivery and use of available countermeasures," the report said.

More than 100 countries are unlikely to meet the target of vaccinating 70% of their populations, while 86 states were unable to immunize 40 percent of their populations in 2021, the report added.

The IMF also said there is significant disparity in access to vaccine access and high-income countries are testing 80 times more than low-income countries, according to the report.

Related Topics

IMF World Progress Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Seminar held at university

Seminar held at university

57 seconds ago
 US Seeks More Oil from Canada, Remains Opposed to ..

US Seeks More Oil from Canada, Remains Opposed to New Pipelines - Reports

59 seconds ago
 Belarus to Start Paying for Russian Gas in Rubles ..

Belarus to Start Paying for Russian Gas in Rubles in April - Minsk

1 minute ago
 Slovenia Decides to Reduce Number of Russian Embas ..

Slovenia Decides to Reduce Number of Russian Embassy Staff - Foreign Ministry

1 minute ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

5 minutes ago
 67 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

67 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.