IMF Urges EU To Swap Upcoming Vaccine Deliveries For Spring 2022 To Aid COVAX Efforts

IMF Urges EU to Swap Upcoming Vaccine Deliveries for Spring 2022 to Aid COVAX Efforts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The European Union countries should swap their COVID-19 vaccine delivery dates for the coming spring so that COVAX can urgently distribute the doses to struggling countries instead, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday.

"If a European country has enough vaccines and expecting a delivery in November, please swap this delivery day for February, March or April so COVAX can deliver them to the developing world," she said at the European Union Annual Budget Conference.

An October report by the People's Vaccine Alliance revealed that developing economies have received only 261 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, which make up 14% of the total number of shots that wealthy countries promised to supply.

Within the framework of the COVAX initiative, designed to ensure equal access to COVID-19 vaccines, western pharmaceutical companies have shipped only 12% of the total number of vaccine doses.

The finance and health minister of the G20 countries announced on October 29 new plans to adopt targets to provide access to COVID-19 vaccines to at least 40% of the global population by the end of the year and at least 70% by the end of 2022.

