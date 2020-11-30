IMF Urges Euro Zone Governments to Continue Fiscal Support Amid Pandemic - Georgieva

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is calling on governments in the euro zone to continue providing fiscal support until the COVID-19 crisis is over, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is calling on governments in the euro zone to continue providing fiscal support until the COVID-19 crisis is over, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters on Monday.

"We are urging governments not to withdraw fiscal support prematurely," Georgieva said during the press briefing. "Supportive measures should be maintained until we see the recovery well underway."

Georgieva also said countries should prepare more targeted help if these measures failed.

The IMF in its euro area report earlier on Monday said withdrawing fiscal support too soon, amid the second wave of COVID-19, could derail the recovery.