UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Urges Global Tax Consensus, Warns Of Trade War Risk

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 03:12 PM

IMF urges global tax consensus, warns of trade war risk

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) urged countries late on Tuesday to agree on an "urgently needed" global corporate income taxation, warning that its absence could lead to a chaotic tax or trade war without global rules

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) urged countries late on Tuesday to agree on an "urgently needed" global corporate income taxation, warning that its absence could lead to a chaotic tax or trade war without global rules.

"We are particularly optimistic for a global agreement on corporate income taxation in 2021," said Kristalina Georgieva, the fund's chief, during a virtual book launch.

She said the entire world was facing two devastating and very costly crises caused by the novel coronavirus and climate change.

These urgent needs joined with a reawakened spirit of multilateralism, Georgieva added, "give us a unique opportunity to rethink and fix the international tax system -- to create a system that is truly fit for the 21st-century.

" She stressed that a multilateral approach would be the only way to ensure that highly profitable multinational firms pay sufficient tax and that they pay it to nations where they have significant engagements, including low-income developing countries.

"The international corporate tax system has become similarly dark and distorted. But we have a special opportunity this year to bring the light of simplicity and fairness to it," she underlined.

Related Topics

IMF World Lead Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IS 'blows up' Iraq oil wells, kills policeman: off ..

2 minutes ago

Israel president eyes new candidate to form govern ..

5 minutes ago

People should cooperate to quell COVID-19 in count ..

5 minutes ago

CTD arrests four militants affiliated with banned ..

5 minutes ago

Mishal Malik appeals world to ask India for emerge ..

5 minutes ago

'Don't watch' - fans warned off Tokyo Olympics mar ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.