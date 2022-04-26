UrduPoint.com

IMF Urges Sri Lanka To Tighten Monetary Policies, Set Flexible Exchange Rates

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Sri Lanka should tighten its monetary policy and adopt flexible exchange rates to solve the country's debt crisis, Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf, acting director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific department, said on Tuesday

"Monetary policy has to be tightened to keep inflation in check, and we see a need for a flexible exchange rate," Gulde-Wolf said at a Regional Economic Outlook for Asia-Pacific meeting.

She did not answer the question concerning the total amount of the IMF support funding to Sri Lanka, and did not provide any comment on expected deadlines for the completion of the negotiations with the country.

Last week, the Sri Lankan Finance Ministry said the IMF and India pledged financial assistance to the country to mitigate the ongoing economic crisis. On Tuesday, Sri Lanka announced the launch of talks with its biggest creditor, China, on refinancing its debt.

Sri Lanka is now facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. It left the country unable to buy enough fuel, with people facing an acute scarcity of food and basic necessities, heating fuel, and gas.

