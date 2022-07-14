UrduPoint.com

IMF Urges States To Support Ukraine Economy By Granting Financing - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2022 | 08:19 PM

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is calling on the members of the international community to support Ukraine by granting it financing so the country can maintain its economy, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said on Thursday

"What we see as the priority in terms of financing for Ukraine is grant financing in the immediate and the short term," Rice said during a press briefing.

"That is the best form of assistance that can be provided by the international community in light of the war situation and the nature of the shock."

The financial support would allow the Ukrainian government to remain operational without incurring further debt, Rice added.

In April, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the IMF and Ukraine had discussed a follow-up aid package to support the country's economy after the current crisis ends.

