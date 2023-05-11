IMF Urges US to Urgently Address Risk of Default - Spokesperson

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) calls on Democrats and Republicans to reach a consensus and urgently address the issue of raising the debt ceiling that poses a risk to the United States to possibly default on its financial obligations, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) calls on Democrats and Republicans to reach a consensus and urgently address the issue of raising the debt ceiling that poses a risk to the United States to possibly default on its financial obligations, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said on Thursday.

"We strongly encourage the parties in the US to come together to reach a consensus to urgently address this matter," Kozack said.

The discussions on this issue in the United States are taking place at a difficult time for the global economy and they have very serious repercussions not only for the country but for the entire world, Kozack added.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden met with congressional leaders, including US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, to negotiate raising the debt ceiling. Last month, House Republicans passed legislation to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for cuts to government spending. However, Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer rejected the measure.

Biden is set to meet again with congressional leaders on Friday to follow up on the earlier debt ceiling negotiations.

The United States could default on its financial obligations as early as June if the debt ceiling is not raised, the Treasury Department said earlier this month.