UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF 'Very Concerned' About Negative Outlook For Global Growth In 2020 - Managing Director

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:34 AM

IMF 'Very Concerned' About Negative Outlook for Global Growth in 2020 - Managing Director

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is quite concerned about the negative outlook for global growth this year and the forecast for recovery is based on reducing the level of uncertainty amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said during a conference with the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is quite concerned about the negative outlook for global growth this year and the forecast for recovery is based on reducing the level of uncertainty amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said during a conference with the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on Tuesday.

"We remain very concerned about the negative outlook for global growth in 2020 and in particular about the strain a downturn would have on emerging markets and low-income countries," Georgieva said. "Our forecast of a recovery next year hinges on how we manage to contain the virus and reduce the level of uncertainty.

Georgieva welcomed the G20's decisive actions undertaken to defend their economies form the coronavirus-related impact and expressed support to the G20 action plan to strengthen their health systems' capacity.

She said the plan will allow stabilizing the world economy through timely, targeted and coordinated measures.

Georgieva assured the G20 the IMF will do its part of the work by emphasizing reform are implemented, which will allow to strengthen crisis response.

The reforms will enhance access to the IMF emergency programs, increase its capacity to support poorest countries and to help states with foreign exchange shortages, the IMF chief said.

Georgieva also urged the G20 to work on further easing the debt burden of the world's poorest countries.

Related Topics

IMF World Exchange Bank 2020 Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nation Shield Magazine releases electronic version ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

2 hours ago

100 patients tested negative discharged from vario ..

18 minutes ago

12-year-old infected with COVID-19 dies in Belgium ..

18 minutes ago

Confirmed COVID-19 cases reach 1,865: Dr Mirza

18 minutes ago

United Kingdom expresses concern over recent missi ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.