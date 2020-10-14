IMF Warns Against Premature Fiscal Support Withdrawal After Coronavirus Crisis - Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned on Wednesday against the premature withdrawal of financial support after the novel coronavirus crisis despite the record levels of debt that are expected to stabilize in five years.

"Public debt is expected to stabilize to about 100 percent of GDP until 2025, benefiting from negative interest-growth differentials," the IMF said in its new Fiscal Monitor report.

The IMF said in the report it does not see the high levels as of debt as the greatest immediate risk, and urged countries to stay away from withdrawing fiscal support to the economies.

"The near-term priority is to avoid premature withdrawal of fiscal support. Support should persist, at least into 2021, to sustain the recovery and to limit long-term scarring," the report said.

The IMF has projected a significant growth for the number of individuals in need around the world. More than 100 million people expected to enter extreme poverty because of pandemic, the report said.