UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Warns Against Premature Fiscal Support Withdrawal After Coronavirus Crisis - Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 07:29 PM

IMF Warns Against Premature Fiscal Support Withdrawal After Coronavirus Crisis - Report

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned on Wednesday against the premature withdrawal of financial support after the novel coronavirus crisis despite the record levels of debt that are expected to stabilize in five years

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned on Wednesday against the premature withdrawal of financial support after the novel coronavirus crisis despite the record levels of debt that are expected to stabilize in five years.

"Public debt is expected to stabilize to about 100 percent of GDP until 2025, benefiting from negative interest-growth differentials," the IMF said in its new Fiscal Monitor report.

The IMF said in the report it does not see the high levels as of debt as the greatest immediate risk, and urged countries to stay away from withdrawing fiscal support to the economies.

"The near-term priority is to avoid premature withdrawal of fiscal support. Support should persist, at least into 2021, to sustain the recovery and to limit long-term scarring," the report said.

The IMF has projected a significant growth for the number of individuals in need around the world. More than 100 million people expected to enter extreme poverty because of pandemic, the report said.

Related Topics

IMF World From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Factory raided on preparing counterfeit product of ..

1 second ago

Heroin factory seized, three arrested

3 seconds ago

Secretary orders survey, registration of fruit pla ..

4 seconds ago

CM's aide directs timely completion of Naguman-Sha ..

7 seconds ago

More technology parks to be setup in Khyber Pakhtu ..

3 minutes ago

98 arrested for profiteering, selling under-weight ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.