IMF warns Ukraine loan requires independent central bank

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva warned Ukraine authorities on Tuesday about political pressure exerted on the country's central bank and signaled that the aid provided by the fund might be at risk

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ):IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva warned Ukraine authorities on Tuesday about political pressure exerted on the country's central bank and signaled that the aid provided by the fund might be at risk.

Georgieva said she had an "open discussion" with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about "concerns about the pressures being put on the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU)," and reminded him that central bank independence is "requirement under the current IMF-supported program."The Washington-based crisis lender last month approved a $5 billion loan package for Ukraine to deal with the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic.