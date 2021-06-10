UrduPoint.com
IMF Watching El Salvador Bitcoin Developments 'Very Closely' - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 08:11 PM

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is watching very closely all developments related to the adoption of Bitcoin by El Salvador and will be meeting with the country's president later on Thursday, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is watching very closely all developments related to the adoption of Bitcoin by El Salvador and will be meeting with the country's president later on Thursday, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters.

"The adoption of Bitcoin raises a number of microeconomic, financial and legal issues that require very careful analysis.

So we are following the developments closely and will continue our consultations with the authorities," Rice said during a press briefing.

Rice said the IMF team will meet with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele later on Thursday.

Bukele said over the weekend El Salvador would formally adopt Bitcoin as legal tender that will help Salvadorans living abroad send remittances home.

The El Salvador parliament adopted a law legalizing Bitcoin as a means of payment on Tuesday night.

