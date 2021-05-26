IMF Working on Providing Egypt Additional $1.6Bln in COVID-19 Aid - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is working with Egypt on the possibility of providing the North African country additional $1.6 billion in COVID-19 aid, the IMF said in a statement.

"This agreement is subject to approval by the IMF's Executive board, which will take place in the coming weeks," the statement said on Tuesday. "Upon approval, an additional SDR 1.16 billion (about US$1.6 billion) will be made available to Egypt."

SDR, or special drawing rights, is an international reserve asset created by the IMF in 1969 to supplement its member countries' official reserves.

The IMF said the Egyptian authorities' strong performance and commitment over the past 12 months helped achieve the fund's objectives of wanting to see macroeconomic stability and protection of necessary social and health spending, aside from key structural reforms.

Notwithstanding the aid under consideration for Egypt, the IMF has a $5.2 billion so-called Stand-by Arrangement for the country.