IMF Working With Georgia To Provide Support For Fight Against COVID-19 - Mission Chief

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 01:00 AM

IMF Working With Georgia to Provide Support for Fight Against COVID-19 - Mission Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is working closely with Georgia to provide support for the country's efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and butress the economy, the IMF mission chief for Georgia Mercedes Vera Martin said in a statement on Monday.

"The IMF is working closely with the authorities to provide support under the Extended Fund Facility arrangement, including through additional financing, to contain the spread of the virus and support the economy and the Georgian people," she said. "Besides limiting the impact of the shock, IMF financing should also catalyze donor support."

