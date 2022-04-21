(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) failed to reach a consensus on a final communique due to disagreements on the Russian special operation in Ukraine, IMFC Chair Nadia Calvino said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) failed to reach a consensus on a final communique due to disagreements on the Russian special operation in Ukraine, IMFC Chair Nadia Calvino said on Thursday.

"This meeting has not obviously being business as usual. Russia's war against Ukraine has made it impossible to come to a consensus on a communique, which has a support nevertheless overwhelming majority," Calvino told reporters about the IMFC gathering in Washington.

Two sources familiar with the situation explained that the IMFC was unable to adopt the final communique because of Russia's disagreement with the strong language used in the document regarding its special operation in Ukraine.

Calvino explained that the IMFC traditionally works by attempting to reach consensus on various issues.

"If one member breaks away, we can not reach the agreement that the overwhelming majority of us would have wanted," she said.

Calvino described discussions as broad and productive. and noted that IMFC member countries were able to agree over some key issues.